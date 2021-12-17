ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Massive live oak removed after falling during Hurricane Ida

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4TnZ_0dPwONl600

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 200-year-old live oak tree was removed from a location on Tudor St. in Houma.

This was made possible after Recovery Brokers received a request through their website.

The live oak fell during Hurricane Ida and damaged two houses.

The Bayou Cane Fire Dept. assisted Recovery Brokers with the removal of the 100 foot tall tree.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yw3E7_0dPwONl600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfLDB_0dPwONl600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MErkp_0dPwONl600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjNms_0dPwONl600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8xaH_0dPwONl600
Images courtesy of Daniel Yarnell

The fire department is providing a fire house in order to spray out the Root Ball.

The Root Ball is 17 ft tall and 35 ft wide.

Prior to Hurricane Ida, the live oak had a canopy spread over 140 feet, a circumference over 25 feet on the main stem and 6 main runners coming from the crotch.

Most of the live oak is going to be hauled away and turned into mulch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Houma, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
WGNO

WATCH: Firefighter rescues woman from roadside car fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Emergency Services shared a dramatic video of a car fire rescue in Savannah. Officials say the fire happened Tuesday morning on the Truman Parkway. A woman found herself trapped in the car as it began to burn. Chatham Emergency Services says Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny arrived on the scene […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Oak#Hurricane Ida#Oak Tree#Cane#Extreme Weather#Recovery Brokers#The Bayou Cane Fire Dept#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Baton Rouge man gives adaptive bikes to children with special needs

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Even something as simple as riding a bike can be a challenge for someone living with a disability or special needs, but one man wants to make this outdoor activity enjoyable for everyone. For the last 14 years, Andrew McLindon has been giving children with disabilities an opportunity to feel […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy