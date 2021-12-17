Wausau area obituaries December 17, 2021

Eleanor “Reenah” McGil

Eleanor “Reenah” McGill, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

She was born on November 21, 1939 to James and Maude McGill in Onalaska, WI. She had a passion for knowledge earning a Master of Arts, Master of Chinese Medicine, and a PhD of Philosophy in Oriental Medicine. She was still practicing acupuncture.

Throughout her years, she lived in Germany, Georgia, Minneapolis, and LA before settling down in the Weston area. She loved to travel to China, Peru, Mexico, taking an Amazon Cruise and travelling to so many other countries.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Maude and her siblings, Frank McGill and Deb Kropelin.

Reenah’s memory will live on in the hearts of her former husband, Donald Peaslee, children, Chris (Deb) Peaslee of Weston, David Peaslee of Fox Lake, Will (Patty) Peaslee of Eurika, CA, Rebecca Peaslee of Fox Lake, Dan (Jenny) Peaslee of Wausau and Joe Peaslee of Fox Lake; grandchildren, Marcy (Steve), Mike, Suzanne, David Jr, Alex, Scott, Donald, Michelle, Emma, Olivia and Bailee; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Carissa, Luke (Liz), Jill, Isaac, Devin, Addi, Julia, Dylan and Austin; special friend, Joe Toth, siblings Mike (Jill) McGill of Minneapolis, Sue (Don) Venner of LaCrosse, and Alan (Chris) of Minneapolis, along with a many nieces and nephews.

Virginia L. McNeil

Virginia L. McNeil, age 75, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on May 18, 1946, in Antigo, daughter of the late Thomas and Edna (Fischbach) O’Brien. She grew up in the Bryant area where she was referred to as the “Bryant Blaze” due to her fire-engine red hair. Virginia was a classy, sophisticated, and cultured lady who enjoyed traveling the US and Europe. She was a collector of art and loved a good auction. She also loved working in her rose garden. Virginia was very stylish and glamorous, yet always humble. She was charitable and giving of her time and will be remembered for her compassion and kindness. She took wonderful care of her children. Virginia had the kind of laugh that made you laugh and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her four children, Patrick McNeil of CO, Donna (Michael) Garrison of CO, Thomas McNeil, and Shannon McNeil both of Wausau; grandsons, Michael and Matthew; and one brother, Michael (Linda) O’Brien of Mountain.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sally (Donald) Mellberg, grandson, Steve, and her former husband of 40 years and one true love Ronald “Bucky” McNeil.

A private celebration of her life will be held. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

John Z. Moua

John Z. Moua, 28, Merrill passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

He was born August 19, 1993, in Fresno, CA son of Chu Neng Moua and Kia Thao.

For many years John worked for the Laborer’s International Union of Eau Claire. Some of his favorite interests included fishing, hunting, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Kia (Glenn Isaacson) Thao, Merrill, his father, Chu (Sara Chang) Moua, Minnesota, his daughter, Hazel, his siblings, Joseph (Der Hang) Moua, Mai Chau (Xyou Pha) Moua, Umberto Lo, Dimintri Lo, Peter Lo, Hope Isaacson and Jasmine Isaacson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from Noon until 5:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services, all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gary O. Tessmer

Gary O. Tessmer, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services with his wife and daughters by his side.

He was born December 14, 1943 in Wausau, son of the late Marcella Tessmer. On August 1, 1964 he married Susan “Sue” White at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau.

Gary had several jobs over the years but his two favorites were at Wausau Container and Pick N Save in Weston. He enjoyed his tractors, working on small engines and time he and Sue spent camping/hosting at DuBay County Park.

He was friend of Bill W for 44 years. He loved all his dogs, especially Snickers and above all he loved his wife of 57 years, his daughters and all his grandchildren. He cherished the time that was spent with them.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Tessmer; daughters, Tina Tessmer and Jodi Tessmer; grandchildren, Terek (Holli), Sara and Katie, Gabe and Eli; great-grandchild, Adinca; sisters, Georgia (John) Eichhorn, Gloria Niles, Susan Niles and Cheryl (Chris) Christensen and Sally (Ron) Kleppen.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Sue, great-grandchild, Renezzmay Rose and brothers, Eugene, Christopher, Steven and Rodney.

We want to thank the amazing Comfort Care and Hospice staff for their loving and gentle care they provided in our home.

In lieu of flowers any memorials can be sent to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services Fund at 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401, so they can continue to provide the wonderful care to others.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held in Summer of 2022.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Heather A. Pingel

Heather Ann Pingel, 35 of Bowler, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Heather was born on August 26, 1986 in Wausau, the daughter of David Pingel and Tammy Rauch Pingel.

Heather worked for some time at Schroeder Brother’s Potatoes and the Mattoon Veneer Mill. She enjoyed fishing and collecting rocks. Most important to Heather was the time spent with her children.

Heather is survived by her fiancé, Shane Bernarde; her children, Carmen and Damion; two sisters, Nicole Pingel and Shannon (fiancé Nick) Pingel; grandparents, Lloyd (Josephine) Pingel and Ronald and Judy Rauch; nieces, LaShanda and KayLee; nephew, Dezmin and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carmen.

A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12NOON until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Julius J. Minniecheske

Julius Jon Minniecheske, 13, of Tigerton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Julius was born on October 10, 2008, the son of Joshua Minniecheske and Maribeth White Wing.

Julius was a 7th grader at the Tigerton Middle School. He enjoyed playing Xbox and driving jeep. Julius enjoyed spending time at the Eau Claire Dells and especially ‘jumping off shit’. He loved ATVing, Dirt Biking and Silverado Sundays and was an amazing artist.

Julius is survived by his parents, Joshua Minniecheske and Maribeth White Wing; grandparents, John White Wing, Pam Hesse, James Minniecheske and Denee Mikesell; siblings, Jazmyn Jade, Jorjia June and Jaxxyn Jett Minniecheske, Clarissa, Emma and Jaden Clark, Kiona Kahalewaike, Archer, Eva and Elia Tech, Trenton Minniecheske and Zander Lang and Alexis and Colton Minniecheske; uncles and aunts, Heather, Andy, Jeremy, Jim, Justin, Jessica, Gloria, George and John and cousins, Cierra, Bailey, Tegas, Barron and Dallas and Cuuwii Georgianne.

All services will be held at the Dallas White Wing residence, W18076 Witt-Birn Townline Rd, Wittenberg.

Thursday – Meal at 6pm, Comfort Devotions to follow.

Friday – Visitation from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, meal at 6pm with Devotions to follow.

Saturday – Sunrise Devotional Service at 7:00am with meal to follow. Commitment Service held at 1:00pm.

Mr. Kelly LaMere will officiate. Burial will be in John Stacy Memorial Cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Wendy K. Brophy

Wendy K. Brophy, age 54, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Wendy was born in Wausau on February 3, 1967 to Bill and Sally Wagner, who preceded her in death. She was a lifelong resident of the Wausau area, and graduated from DC Everest High School in 1985. Wendy worked at various jobs throughout her life, and her last job at First Student gave her happiness helping students to safely get on and off the bus. In 1990, her son Brandon was born, and was her pride and joy. She loved spending time with her son, her family and friends, and her pets. Wendy loved animals.

She is survived by her sisters, Julie Wagner(Jeff Mientke) and Susan (Corey) Sandquist, nieces, Sarah (Austin) Baar, and Melissa Sandquist (Tyler Stenger), and nephew Matthew (Sarah Kate) Sandquist, and also her longtime boyfriend Dave Rodman, and his children Kaitlyn Rodman(Noah Roberts), Diane Duncan(Kyle), David J. Rodman, and Autumn Rodman.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and her son Brandon Brophy.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.