ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois extends license expiration dates to March 31, 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31, 2022, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

This will be the final extension, White said.

“This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities,” White said.

The extension applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, White’s office said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Missouri redistricting efforts hit snags in Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A House panel on Thursday agreed on two tentative plans for redrawing Missouri’s state legislative districts, while the Senate panel remained deadlocked and failed to act. House and Senate commissions, divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats, faced a Thursday deadline to tentatively redraw...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa expected to spend more than $9M for nursing help

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa anticipates spending $9.2 million to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge. The Des Moines Register reports that 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists began arriving in Iowa earlier this month. They are being placed in 17 facilities in Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, Mason City, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo, Council Bluffs, Ames and Sioux City.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Fire amid corncobs and straw still burning in Indiana town

WINDFALL, Ind. (AP) — A fire amid corncobs and straw bales has been burning for more than a week in a small Indiana town, producing smoke that is annoying residents. “It’s been a long time,” said Kevin Bryant, chief of the Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire Department. “A lot of water and a lot of trucks and a lot of resources have been used on it, and it’s still burning now.”
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

691K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy