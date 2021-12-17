Illinois extends license expiration dates to March 31, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31, 2022, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

This will be the final extension, White said.

“This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities,” White said.

The extension applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, White’s office said.