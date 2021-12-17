ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man struck by car on Sunset Blvd. in St. George dies at hospital

By From staff reports
 6 days ago
A 60-year-old man who was hit by a car while attempting to cross Sunset Blvd. in St. George earlier this week died on Friday, according to the St. George Police Department.

The man, identified as Michael Lynn Dalton, was hit mid-block by an SUV traveling in the westbound lanes near a Maverik gas station just before 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an SGPD release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old male, had cooperated with the investigation, according to the release. No charges or citations had been issued in the incident as of Friday.

"We will continue to investigate this incident," according to the SGPD release. "Any charges, if applicable, are pending the completion of the investigation."

The Maverik gas station is located at the corner of Sunset and Westridge Dr. There are no pedestrian crossings in the middle of the block, although there is a traffic light at the Westridge Dr. intersection. The sun had set by the time of the accident.

