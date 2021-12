Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) announced the upsizing and completion of their convertible notes offering, which they plan to use for an increased share buyback program. The company, which is developing lidar-based self driving software and sensors, announced the deal for 1.25% convertible notes was fully subscribed including an upsizing for $625M in gross proceeds. Luminar had previously estimated that this would lead to $608M in net proceeds. The company "expects to use over $300 million of the proceeds for LAZR share purchases," having previously announced plans to buy "$250M or more" of shares.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO