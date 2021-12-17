Collier County announces new fees

New beach parking fees, boat launch fees, and boat launch permit fees go into effect on January 1, 2022.

The new fees include:

Collier County Daily Beach Parking Fees for Non-Collier County Residents will be $10

Collier County Annual Non-Resident Vessel Launch Permits and Paddle Craft Launch Permits

An annual motorized vessel launch permit will be $250 plus tax and valid trailer registration is required. The permit is affixed to the passenger side of the winch post on the trailer.

An annual non-motorized vessel launch permit (paddle craft) will be $125 plus tax and valid vehicle registration is required. The permit is affixed to the passenger side of the vehicle's rear bumper.

Fees for Collier County resident vessel launch permits will remain the same - $100 plus tax for motorized vessels and $50 plus tax for non-motorized vessels.

Collier County Daily Boat Launch/Vehicle Fees

A motorized daily launch fee will be $10.

A non-motorized vessel permit (paddle craft) will be $5.

A vehicle daily parking fee for vehicles without a Collier County Resident Beach Parking Sticker will be $10.

Collier County Annual Commercial Vessel Launch Permits

The total number of commercial vessel launch permits issued in 2022 will be 180.

At this time, only companies that were issued a permit in 2021 will be issued commercial launch permits in 2022.

Each company will be issued no additional commercial launch permits other than the total number they were issued in 2021.

Annual commercial launch permit fees will be charged on an escalating, tiered scale where the first permit will be $250 plus tax, the second permit will be $350 plus tax, and the third or subsequent permit will be $450 plus tax.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Administration Office at (239) 252-4000.