More than 80 players are currently in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Chicago’s game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Brooklyn and Toronto both don’t have the required amount of available players (eight) to be able to play either game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO