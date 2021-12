Together the companies are poised for a phase of rapid growth as they help clients minimize the divide between the physical and digital customer journey. Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, today announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world’s most innovative location engines.

