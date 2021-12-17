Legislature proper place for energy policy

In reading the December 3 commentary, “Parties at short-term rentals can be risky,” we can all agree that party houses are a concern. At Airbnb, we ban all parties in our listings, in addition to prohibitions on “party houses” known to be a community nuisance. Our stance on disruptive parties motivated our support for SB1379, a bill introduced in the state Legislature earlier this year that would have given local jurisdictions more powerful tools to protect quality of life and public safety as the global pandemic raised concerns about an increase in disruptive noise and nuisance issues in neighborhoods. If adopted, cities and towns would have had the power to levy increased penalties against operators who violated occupancy limits, health and safety rules, or failed to register a local contact to respond to complaints or emergencies with local authorities.

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO