Washington County, NY

Upcoming youth COVID vaccination clinics in Washington County

By Sara Rizzo
 6 days ago

SALEM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Health Foundation will be holding free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those ages 5 to 18. The clinics will provide youth with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be at the Salem Courthouse in the Hudson Headwaters’ Mobile Health Center. Registration is strongly recommended, but walk-ins will also be accepted as capacity allows.

Upcoming clinics

  • Monday, December 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Monday, December 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s insurance card, have their child eat before they arrive and have their child wear a short sleeve shirt. While at the clinic, children will be screened for COVID symptoms and be scheduled for a second dose to be given three weeks later.

For more information and to register for a clinic, you can visit the Hudson Headwaters Health Network website . You can also call the Mobile Health Center at (518) 623-0871.

