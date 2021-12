When David Karandish publicly launched artificial intelligence startup Capacity in June 2018, the startup had about 35 employees. Three years later, it now has a team of 87. A key component of that growth: the mortgage industry. As the startup expands, Capacity has found a niche in providing its technology to mortgage lenders. The St. Louis startup earlier this month announced it has developed what it contends is an “industry-first support automation platform” designed to help mortgage lenders and their borrowers more easily close on real estate deals.

