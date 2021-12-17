ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL reschedules 3 games over COVID outbreaks

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

(AP) – The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday.

Nation faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron spreads

Washington and Philadelphia will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams. The games at Los Angeles and Philadelphia will be played simultaneously.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks, but recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 have changed the league’s thinking.

