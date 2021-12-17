Q-and-A: Former top Adidas and Keen exec Rob Langstaff on his new company's revolutionary footwear material, and why a Portland relo might not be in the cards

Cloud Campaign, a business that helps marketing agencies manage clients' social media, has signed a lease that will effectively double its footprint in the Pearl District. Cloud Campaign, co-headquartered in Portland and Boulder, Colorado, is moving from one of eight buildings that make up the so-called Pearl District Portfolio into another of the buildings. The company will take space inside the 1039 Building at 1039 N.W. Glisan St., according to a spokesperson. The company has about 25 people total, with a dozen or so in Portland. It is planning to hire more.
