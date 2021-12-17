Need Delicious Seafood for Christmas Eve? Shop these Jersey Shore, NJ Businesses

We are all about to embark upon the heart of the holiday season, and that means parties and get-togethers all over Monmouth & Ocean Counties. You can't walk into someone's home empty-handed. You have to bring something nice. After all, it is the holiday season. So, what should you bring? Personally, I am sick of just bringing a bottle of wine that was in my wine rack for 7 years because I didn't want it. Oh, don't act so surprised. You've done it, too. And if you haven't done it, I promise, you've had it done to you.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO