At least one case of the Omicron variant found at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Omicron variant has made it’s way to East Lansing.

At least one case of the Omicron variant has been found at Michigan State University, a school spokesperson confirmed.

The new variant was first found in Michigan about a week ago, and it has now sprung up in East Lansing.

Stay tuned with 6 News as we wait to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.