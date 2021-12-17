ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

At least one case of the Omicron variant found at MSU

By Izzy Martin
 6 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Omicron variant has made it’s way to East Lansing.

At least one case of the Omicron variant has been found at Michigan State University, a school spokesperson confirmed.

The new variant was first found in Michigan about a week ago, and it has now sprung up in East Lansing.

