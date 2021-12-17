ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State relief grants target businesses hit by pandemic

By Lance Martin
 6 days ago

The North Carolina Department of Revenue launched a $500 million program Thursday to help restaurants and other small businesses recover from pandemic-related losses. The North Carolina Business Recovery Grant Program allows business owners who have seen at least a 20 percent decline in business to apply...

Mining Journal

Small business grants awarded

MARQUETTE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that communities across Michigan were awarded a total of about $1.1 million in grants aimed at supporting local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Upper Peninsula recipients included the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for the Ore Dock Brewing Company, and $25,000 for Superior Culture; the city of Houghton, $25,000, for Bruce Rundman, doing business as Good Times Music; and the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for Shilts Enterprises Inc., doing business as Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts. MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community.
MARQUETTE, MI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State of Wisconsin to give $27 million in grants to small businesses

BELMONT, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin plans to give away $27 million in grants to small businesses and venues to help them recover from the pandemic. Governor Evers was in Belmont in Grant County on Tuesday where he presented multiple checks of $200,000 to businesses there. This was part of $200 million in federal money for tourism and entertainment. This past September saw the best tourism revenue ever for a single month.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
North Carolina State
big945.com

State now accepting applications for COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant Program

The North Carolina Department of Revenue has announced it is accepting applications through the end of January for business recovery grant programs. The Business Recovery Grant Program will issue a one-time payment to an eligible North Carolina business that experienced a significant economic loss due to COVID-19. The application period closes January 31, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southwestledger.news

Lawton making pandemic relief funds ready to spend

LAWTON – Lawton officials are moving forward with plans to spend the city’s share of federal pandemic relief dollars. With no discussion, the Lawton City Council voted Dec. 7 to amend the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22, earmarking about $9.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the city’s grant fund or ARPA-related costs.
Fox11online.com

Small business in Outagamie County receive pandemic grants

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Dozens of Outagamie County small businesses received some pandemic relief. Some small businesses were eligible for grants of up to $5,000 as funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Local nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000 in eight different categories;...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
richlandsource.com

$1 million in Richland County ARPA funds approved for targeted business grants

MANSFIELD -- A $1 million grant program for local companies involved in entertainment, lodging/tourism and the food and beverage industry will begin in January, using American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by Richland County commissioners Tuesday. The grants, ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, will be administered through a program operated...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Monroe News

Training grants available to Michigan businesses

Monroe County Community College invites businesses that are locating a facility or expanding operations in Michigan to apply for up to $500,0000 in Michigan New Jobs Training Program funds, announced Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development. The funds can be used to meet a variety of training and employee development...
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton County accepts COVID-19 relief grant

The Barton County Health Department was recently awarded a $17,878 federal grant for COVID-19 relief. The Barton County Commission voted to accept the funds at their meeting on Tuesday. County Health Director Karen Winkelman told Commissioners how her department will use the money. “Our plan is to use a portion...
BARTON COUNTY, KS

