State relief grants target businesses hit by pandemic
By Lance Martin
6 days ago
The North Carolina Department of Revenue launched a $500 million program Thursday to help restaurants and other small businesses recover from pandemic-related losses. The North Carolina Business Recovery Grant Program allows business owners who have seen at least a 20 percent decline in business to apply...
California residents struggling to afford their mortgages may soon see relief. The American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeowner Assistance Fund is prepared to give $1 billion dollars to the state for mortgage relief. These funds are designated for residents in California in need of catching up on their behind mortgage...
MARQUETTE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that communities across Michigan were awarded a total of about $1.1 million in grants aimed at supporting local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Upper Peninsula recipients included the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for the Ore Dock Brewing Company, and $25,000 for Superior Culture; the city of Houghton, $25,000, for Bruce Rundman, doing business as Good Times Music; and the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for Shilts Enterprises Inc., doing business as Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts. MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community.
BELMONT, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin plans to give away $27 million in grants to small businesses and venues to help them recover from the pandemic. Governor Evers was in Belmont in Grant County on Tuesday where he presented multiple checks of $200,000 to businesses there. This was part of $200 million in federal money for tourism and entertainment. This past September saw the best tourism revenue ever for a single month.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — New and existing businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic based in Morgantown can now apply for the new Small Business Assistance Grant through the city of Morgantown. The grant, developed in partnership with the Small Business Administration, is designed to assist businesses that were...
The North Carolina Department of Revenue has announced it is accepting applications through the end of January for business recovery grant programs. The Business Recovery Grant Program will issue a one-time payment to an eligible North Carolina business that experienced a significant economic loss due to COVID-19. The application period closes January 31, 2022.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Despite opening during one of the toughest times for a small business to survive, Shoefly Oregon in Grants Pass will turn a profit this year because of the community's ‘magic’ support for the vibrant new boutique. The new business' owner Sydney Mitchell said...
The MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index reached a pandemic-era high this quarter as many small businesses reported seeing a brighter future. See: From Pandemic Closures to Hiring...
LAWTON – Lawton officials are moving forward with plans to spend the city’s share of federal pandemic relief dollars. With no discussion, the Lawton City Council voted Dec. 7 to amend the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22, earmarking about $9.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the city’s grant fund or ARPA-related costs.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Dozens of Outagamie County small businesses received some pandemic relief. Some small businesses were eligible for grants of up to $5,000 as funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Local nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000 in eight different categories;...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'Untethered' grants to help NC businesses that lost money during pandemic. North Carolina launched a $500 million program Thursday to help restaurants and other small...
The City of Tucson announced a plan to put $34 million in federal relief funds towards affordable housing, workforce development and other projects over the next four years. The mayor and city council are now inviting non-profits and businesses to apply for the aid. The funds come from the American...
MANSFIELD -- A $1 million grant program for local companies involved in entertainment, lodging/tourism and the food and beverage industry will begin in January, using American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by Richland County commissioners Tuesday. The grants, ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, will be administered through a program operated...
METHUEN, Mass. — State officials have told the city of Methuen that it has to return about $650,000 in federal funds spent on hazard pay for some employees and relief for restaurants. The Eagle-Tribune reports that the state Executive Office for Administration and Finance told Methuen Mayor Neil Perry...
The governor’s office announced on Thursday the launch of a $30 million community grant program using American Rescue Plan funds that will deliver money directly to Nevada nonprofits to be used for relief services as early as February. The announcement first came at a meeting of the Interim Finance...
Monroe County Community College invites businesses that are locating a facility or expanding operations in Michigan to apply for up to $500,0000 in Michigan New Jobs Training Program funds, announced Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development. The funds can be used to meet a variety of training and employee development...
Lenawee County’s state legislators have voted in favor of an almost $1.5 billion package of bills that create a fund to attract major businesses and provide pandemic relief to employers. State Reps. Bronna Kahle and Sarah Lightner voted last week in support of the $1.48 billion investment to help...
A new analysis from the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates that health care spending in the U.S. increased 9.7% to $4.1 trillion in 2020. And home health care, in particular, experienced robust spending growth. The retrospective analysis – which details a...
The Barton County Health Department was recently awarded a $17,878 federal grant for COVID-19 relief. The Barton County Commission voted to accept the funds at their meeting on Tuesday. County Health Director Karen Winkelman told Commissioners how her department will use the money. “Our plan is to use a portion...
