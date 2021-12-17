18 potentially exposed to rabid dog in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – State health officials said 18 people were potentially exposed to a rabid dog in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the dog had been abandoned and was believed to have been from the area of 8th Street and Neubert Street in Greenville.

The dog was submitted for laboratory testing on December 13 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

DHEC said their investigation is ongoing and they are having difficulty contacting the dog’s previous owner.

“We are deeply concerned about all persons involved, as rabies is fatal if left untreated after exposure,” said Lisa Carlson, Midlands Region Medical Director for DHEC.

Officials said the rabies virus may have been in the dog’s saliva for two weeks or more before symptoms were present.

DHEC said the dog is a tan pit bull mix between one and two years of age with basset hound shaped feet with are bowed out.

If you believe that you or someone you know has come into contact with this dog, you should contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office at 864-372-3273.

