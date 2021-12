Corden, whose CBS late-night talk show will celebrate its seventh anniversary in March, says he feels that's accomplished something special hitting the 1,000-show mark. “We grew up in a country where talkshows are on once a week with two blocks of maybe 20 episodes in the spring and autumn," says Corden. "I can’t remember a time when Graham Norton wasn’t on on a Friday night. That entire show is so incredible, it’s a hallmark of British television and they’ve done slightly less than 500 shows. It’s mad to think we’ve made 1,000 hours of television. It’s a lot to think about."

