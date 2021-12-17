ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Premiere?

By Kayla Cobb
It feels like a bummer that after two whole years of waiting, The Witcher Season 2 can be binge watched in a weekend. We’ve battled a Bruxa and puzzled over the White Flame. But after all that, we’re still going to have to wait for new episodes.

Can’t get enough of Henry Cavill grunt fighting and Anya Chalotra acting like a boss? We get it, and we’re right there with you. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can watch The Witcher Season 3.

It certainly is. In September during Witcher-Con, Netflix announced that The Witcher had been officially renewed for a third season. But that’s far from all this universe has in store for fans.

That’s a difficult question to answer. It typically takes Netflix originals of this size roughly a year to make a new season. But because of the timing of The Witcher‘s first and second seasons, we still don’t know what’s typical for this fantasy drama.

Production on Season 1 started all the way back in May of 2017. Then, the series was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere in December of 2019. Because of that early renewal, Netflix was able to start working on Season 2 right away. But production barely began before the COVID-19 pandemic started to cause delays throughout Hollywood. The Witcher was one of the most affected series throughout the pandemic. This past season was delayed twice due to COVID protocols and positive tests and another time due to an on-set injury from Henry Cavill. So what does that mean for Season 3?

Either one of two things is true about The Witcher. One, delays caused by COVID-19 halted production so much that what was supposed to be a one-year delay between seasons turned into two years. Considering how this past year has played out in Hollywood, that option seems the most likely. Or two, based on the show’s announcement in 2017, premiere in 2019, and return in 2021, it takes about two years to make a season of The Witcher.

We’re going with the more optimistic reading. The Witcher Season 3 will likely premiere in late 2022.

We don’t have a specific date at the moment. But considering that the prequel series finished filming and was in post-production in November of 2021, we’re betting that we’ll see Blood Origin in the first half of 2022.

You better believe it. In addition to standalone projects Nightmare of the Wolf and Blood Origin, Netflix has already announced a second animated movie and a family-friendly series. That means we have two new series, a new season, and movie on the horizon. Bet that cost some serious coin.

