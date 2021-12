Irix has announced its Irix Edge Variable Neutral Density Filters which it claims are among the slimmest and most compact that have ever been made. Irix is most well known for its high-end optics for the photo and video industries but has expanded beyond lenses to its first line of variable neutral density filters. The Irix Edge series are available in two versions: traditional screw-in or magnetic mount that are dedicated for use on Irix Cine lenses. In both cases, Irix says they are one of the thinnest filters of their kind on the market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO