So-called ‘anti-5G’ necklaces found to be radioactive, pose greater health threat than 5G

By Joe Kelley
 6 days ago
Anti-5G necklaces found to be radioactive

People who are wearing so-called “anti-5G” necklaces to protect themselves from what they believe to be harmful mobile networks could be doing more damage to their health than 5G could could ever do, experts say.

The necklaces have been found to be radioactive, according to Dutch nuclear safety organization ANVS. “Don’t wear it any more,” the agency says in a statement released Friday. “Put it away safely and wait for the return instructions.” Bracelets and sleeping masks that also claim to shield wearers from 5G have also been called out for being radioactive, per the ANVS.

Conspiracy theories claim 5G networks are harmful to people’s health, with some going as far as to say they alter DNA. However, the World Health Organization has shot down the claims, saying 5G networks are perfectly safe and aren’t fundamentally different than 4G and 3G signals.

©2021 Cox Media Group

