The first construction phase on the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston has been completed. The non-profit crush and research facility continues to stay on track and move closer to its 2022 production goal. Members of the Ag Innovation Campus board, along with project manager Jim Lambert, Chair of the Ag Innovation Campus Project Mike Skaug, and CEO of Ag Management Solutions Tom Slunecka, visited the Polk County Board of Commissioners this morning to discuss the purpose of the project, and brief the board of commissioners on the progress.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO