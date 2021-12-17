ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eubvv_0dPwHqx200

Breakthrough infections in people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 may trigger "super immunity" against coronavirus variants, including Omicron, according to a new study.

"The key is to get vaccinated. You've got to have a foundation of protection," said co-author Dr. Marcel Curlin, an associate professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland.

For the study, he and his colleagues collected blood samples from 52 people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Twenty-six, the control group, did not have breakthrough infections, while the other 26 had mild cases of COVID after vaccination. That included 10 participants with the highly contagious Delta variant, nine with non-Delta variants and seven with unknown variants.

In lab tests, live coronavirus was exposed to blood from the study volunteers in order to assess immune response. Compared to the control group, blood from those with breakthrough infections generated more antibodies -- and, the study found, those antibodies were much better at neutralizing the live virus.

The antibodies in the blood of people with breakthrough infections were as much as 1,000% more effective than antibodies generated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, researchers reported.

The study -- published online Dec. 16 in the Journal of the American Medical Association -- is the first of its kind, and researchers said it suggests that immune response triggered by a breakthrough infection is likely to be highly effective against current and future coronavirus variants.

"You can't get a better immune response than this," said senior author Fikadu Tafesse, assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU.

He noted that these vaccines are "very effective" against severe disease. "Our study suggests that individuals who are vaccinated and then exposed to a breakthrough infection have super immunity," Tafesse said in an OHSU news release.

Curlin, who is also medical director of OHSU Occupational Health, thinks it all speaks to an eventual end game.

"It doesn't mean we're at the end of the pandemic, but it points to where we're likely to land: Once you're vaccinated and then exposed to the virus, you're probably going to be reasonably well-protected from future variants," he explained.

"Our study implies that the long-term outcome is going to be a tapering-off of the severity of the worldwide epidemic," Curlin added in the release.

Researchers did not look at the new Omicron variant, which was first reported in late November.

Based on the study findings, Tafesse said they anticipate that breakthrough infections from Omicron will generate a similarly strong immune response among vaccinated people.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on breakthrough infections.

SOURCE: Oregon Health & Science University, news release, Dec. 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Omicron#Covid#Non Delta#Ohsu
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Reports of a death related to Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

There are reports circulating of the death of a man related to the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine. The coroner is investigating after an autopsy links a Dunedin man's death to a 'very rare' side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. The death is supposedly consistent with vaccine-related myocarditis”. Vaccinologist Dr Helen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy