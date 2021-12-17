ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita Beautiful’s Holiday Stroll Brings Town Out To Support Local Business

By Email the Editor
 6 days ago
The event promotes local businesses while getting everyone in the holiday spirit

SANTA MARGARITA — The town of Santa Margarita was out in full force over the weekend for Santa Margarita Beautiful’s 4th annual Holiday Stroll, which was held the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event, presented by the Santa Margarita Village Association and Santa Margarita Beautiful, promotes local businesses while getting everyone in the holiday spirit. And there was lots of holiday spirit to be had.

“Last year, we did a version [of the event] where it [The Passport] was open for a month. And people could go for the whole month to support the local businesses. But we did not do one night with Santa,” said Santa Margarita Beautiful Committee Member, Samadhy Coots.

This year, like years before COVID, you could pick up a Holiday Stroll Passport for one night only and collect stamps along the way to be entered into one of two raffles happening. The Passports are a fun way to see what the town has to offer and buy from local shops. Some vendors even had free activities and popcorn for locals to enjoy.

Jennifer Randall of Fox Hollow had a booth where you could send a Dolly Parton Holiday Card to anyone on your Christmas list. She’d even pay for the stamp.

“I did my front window display as Saint Dolly, and I’m enamored with, not just her talent, but what really draws me to her persona and personality is mostly her charity work,” said Randall on why she chose to put Dolly on her cards. “I just wanted to represent Dolly.”

There was something festive to see everywhere you looked.

“We decorated the town. We put the lights up all over. [And on] all of our little olive trees. That’s something that Santa Margarita Beautiful has put in, all of those planters in town, and the benches, and everything,” added Coots.

SLO Santa attended the Stroll as well. Children and adults were encouraged to visit him at The Educated Gardener. He was there from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for the attendee’s Holiday photo ops.

“It’s so much fun. It’s a very festive occasion and really brings the community out,” said Simone Smith, Santa Margarita Beautiful Committee Member and owner of The Educated Garden.

Not only does Santa Margarita Beautiful put on the annual Holiday Stroll, but it’s also the team behind Santa Margarita’s annual community-wide yard sale and the town’s annual community clean-up.

The holiday event concludes with a decorating contest, though homes and businesses have until Dec. 19 to participate. The winner will be announced on Dec. 21.

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

