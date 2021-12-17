ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDUkw_0dPwHBCb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September.

Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Man convicted after killing homeowner in home invasion

The incident occurred on the 4800 block of Applestone Cove in Whitehaven during a small party among family members. Witnesses said Littlejohn pulled a gun out and shot her husband, Kantrell Littlejohn, in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Evanny Littlejohn is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 33

Daimon Gossamer
4d ago

nothing surprises me when I read articles like this out of that sewer we call Memphis. I would like to Gov to bomb that city off the map or at least put a impregnable wall around it to keep those animals in.

Reply
4
Derryl Moore
5d ago

I'm so greatfull to have a good marriage Thank God I would never pull a gun on my wife

Reply
5
Related
WREG

Police investigate string of business burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis Police are trying to solve a series of business burglaries where thieves are smashing glass and breaking down doors. One of those break-ins happened at No Limit Smoke Shop on Stage Road where owner Moaeen Zandani is beside himself. “It’s very frustrating,” he said. “We just opened up two weeks ago, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

POLICE: Thieves on trailer heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help with identifying suspects who they say stole a utility trailer last Sunday. According to MPD, the suspects drove on the 1000 block of Cordova Station Avenue in a white truck on Dec. 12. Investigators believe this truck is the same one used in other trailer thefts from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after Hickory Hill homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot and killed a man outside a Hickory Hill residence last week. Police say Montavious Jenkins, 22, killed a man on Dec. 12 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Frosty Meadows. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Man sets fire to car and house after being kicked out, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ​​A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he set his former residence and ex-roommate’s car on fire Wednesday in Southwest Memphis. Police responded to the incident around 4 p.m Wednesday on McFarland Drive after a report stating that someone was busting out windows to a vehicle. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed suspect robs Outback Steakhouse on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who was seen on video robbing Outback Steakhouse in Memphis. MPD said they responded to a call at the restaurant on Union Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. They were told that a man walked into Outback Steakhouse with a gun pointed at employees demanding money from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim in hospital after beaten, home burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A victim is in the hospital after police say they were found severely beaten and robbed in their Raleigh home on Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, Austin Peay Officers responded to a burglary call on Dec. 21 in the 3600 block of Prince Andrew Cove. The complainant told them that he had not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents lead police on chase with children in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after they took police on a high speed chase with their two children in the car in Hickory Hill. According to Memphis Police, the chain of events started Monday at Ridgeway and Mt Moriah when officers saw a silver Kia Rio speeding through a stop light and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Shelby County Dist
WREG

More than 300 arrested in Operation Hide and Seek

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It now seems certain Memphis will surpass last year’s record setting murder rate with the city already tying the record of 332, but the police department says it’s working to make the city safer with Operation Hide and Seek. The Memphis Police Department said last week multiple teams worked around the clock to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in Raleigh leaves neighbors with questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot one person at a residence in Raleigh on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of Ridgemont Avenue where one person was injured. Police said the victim is expected to be okay. Residents living in a Raleigh community […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men arrested, two detained in chop shop takedown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were arrested last week after police say they were operating a chop shop in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis. On Friday, December 17, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 received information about a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tunica nightclub homicide suspect still on run

TUNICA, Miss. ––– The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a homicide at a Tunica nightclub over the weekend. Sheriffs said the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at Harris Place Night Club on Highway 4. The victim, Trez Hall, did not survive his injuries. The sheriff’s department […]
TUNICA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

POLICE: 2 men indicted in drug related deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted with murder charges after allegedly supplying drugs to three people that died from fentanyl overdoses, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said. According to the press release, Timothy Dunner, 39, is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after South Memphis nightclub homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will serve over 30 years in prison for killing a woman at a South Memphis nightclub in 2018, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The incident happened on July 3, 2018 at Brenda’s Rhythm & Blues Club on Walker Avenue near South Bellevue Boulevard. Witnesses told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men robbed at gunpoint outside church in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A terrifying moment happened outside a Frayser church when two men were robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. The incident happened at Our Lady of Sorrows on Thomas Street. Church employees had to lock the doors to the church and hide inside for safety. Two men who work for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbors step up to help victims of Midtown duplex fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Midtown neighbors are stepping up to help one of their own in need after a fire damaged a duplex Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building. Firefighters found a man that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two women crash car, run into woods from gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after gunfire erupted on two South Memphis streets on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on Norris and Mallory Avenue when a car, partially obscured by trees, slid into a ditch near Mallory Avenue by two female passengers who told police that they ran into the woods […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy