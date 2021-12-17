ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

Duke is set to play Elon and UNC to meet Kentucky after COVID-19 derailed scheduled opponents

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COBKD_0dPwH1Sa00

There are new opponents for Duke and North Carolina this weekend thanks to COVID chaos.

The No. 2 Blue Devils (9-1) announced Friday afternoon that they will face Elon in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Tip time will be at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

Duke was originally supposed to play Cleveland State, but that was derailed when Cleveland State paused its program because of COVID-19 protocols.

Loyola, Maryland then stepped in as an opponent for the Blue Devils, but that game was also canceled.

Tickets and parking passes for the originally-scheduled game vs. Cleveland State/Loyola will be accepted Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels will not play the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins this weekend because of COVID-19.

The Tar Heels (8-2) were scheduled to play the Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas, but COVID-19 developments in the UCLA basketball program forced the Bruins to pull out of the tournament.

This will be the second straight game UCLA had to miss because of COVID-19.

However, the Tar Heels will still be playing basketball in Las Vegas.

That's because Ohio State University was also forced to drop out of the event because of COVID-19--leaving their scheduled opponent, Kentucky, without a team to play against.

Organizers of the CBS Sports Classic announced Friday morning that UNC and Kentucky would now play each other at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This will be the third time UNC and Kentucky have matched up in this early season event. Kentucky has won two of the three matchups, but UNC got the better of the Wildcats in the most recent game, which happened last year.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron, NC
College Sports
Cameron, NC
Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Cleveland, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Cameron, NC
Sports
City
Cameron, NC
City
Elon, NC
Sports Illustrated

Former Florida State defensive end lands at Jackson State

Florida State's former defensive end is on the move, once again, this time headed to Mississippi to be coached under Deion Sanders. Josh Griffis, who joined the Seminoles in 2020, is headed to Mississippi to team up with the Hall of Famer, Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the former 5-star commit. During the Early Signing Period, Griffis announced that he was committing to Jackson State.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Carolina Basketball#Ucla Basketball#Covid#Acc Network#Cleveland State Loyola#Md#The Blue Devils#The Tar Heels#Ucla Bruins#Unc Basketball#Ucla Men S Basketball#Ohio State University#T Mobile Arena Due#Cbs Sports Classic
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Small ball lineup lifts Duke men's basketball past Virginia Tech

The Cameron Crazies packed into Cameron Indoor Stadium for an ACC contest for the first time since March 2020. The Wednesday game kicked off with a rambunctious winter break crowd, players decked out in the newly revealed "Cameron Brotherhood" jerseys and a nine-point lead for Duke—but something quickly went awry.
VIRGINIA STATE
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
FOOTBALL
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy