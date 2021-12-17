ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC Study: Women who practice self-compassion have lower risk of cardiovascular disease

By Anastasia Gorelova and Ashley Trentrock, UPMC
 6 days ago
Despite what skeptics say, being kind to oneself is not a New Age fad—and there is research to back it up. Middle-aged women who practiced self-compassion had lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, irrespective of other traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and cholesterol levels. The findings...

