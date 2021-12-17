UPMC Study: Women who practice self-compassion have lower risk of cardiovascular disease

The optimum amounts and types of leisure-time physical activity (LTPA) for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention among Chinese retired adults are unclear. The prospective study enrolled 26,584 participants (mean age [SD]: 63.3 [8.4]) without baseline disease from the Dongfeng-Tongji cohort in 2013. Cox-proportional hazard models were used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During a mean 5.0 (1.5) years of follow-up, 5704 incident CVD cases were documented. Compared with less than 7.5 metabolic equivalent of task-hours per week (MET-hours/week) of LTPA, participating LTPA for 22.5"“37.5 MET-hours/week, which was equivalent to 3 to 5 times the world health organization (WHO) recommended minimum, was associated with a 18% (95% CI 9 to 25%) lower CVD risk; however, no significant additional benefit was gained when exceeding 37.5 MET-hours/week. Each log10 increment of MET-hours/week in square dancing and cycling was associated with 11% (95% CI 2 to 20%) and 32% (95% CI 21 to 41%), respectively, lower risk of incident CVD. In Chinese retired adults, higher LTPA levels were associated with lower CVD risk, with a benefit threshold at 3 to 5 times the recommended physical activity minimum. Encouraging participation in square dancing and cycling might gain favourable cardiovascular benefits.

CHINA ・ 6 DAYS AGO