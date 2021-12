The 2021 season has been a rough one for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. They are on pace to put up the fewest points in a season in which Ben Roethlisberger was healthy since 2012, in spite of the fact that they are going to play an entire extra game. The offensive line in particular has struggled, and the fact that two rookies are starting has been a part of the issue.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO