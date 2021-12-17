ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County attorney arrested and charged

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A local area attorney has been arrested and charged, according to court documents obtained by 48 News. Defense attorney John...

www.waff.com

Comments / 9

Marvin Calvert
5d ago

if you do the crime you need to do the time, if it was just and person off the street they put under the jail house. vote on that, I say Yes .

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Attorney#Waff
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy