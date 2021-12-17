Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A local area attorney has been arrested and charged, according to court documents obtained by 48 News. Defense attorney John...www.waff.com
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A local area attorney has been arrested and charged, according to court documents obtained by 48 News. Defense attorney John...www.waff.com
if you do the crime you need to do the time, if it was just and person off the street they put under the jail house. vote on that, I say Yes .
Comments / 9