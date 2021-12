Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have broken up — five months after going public with their HR violation — and experts are wondering: Will the market ever recover? Bossman Jason Oppenheim confirmed the break-up in a statement made to his Instagram stories on Tuesday: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO