Lancaster, CA

Investigation underway after boy fatally shot in Lancaster

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

A boy was fatally shot in Lancaster Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:35 p.m. along the 1300 block of West Avenue H, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later. He has not been identified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and no motive or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

