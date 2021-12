Baltimore-area casinos opened their sportsbooks to the public Friday, part of the launch of long-awaited in-person sports betting in Maryland. Before a buzzing crowd at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino that included casino employees and actors dressed as Julius Caesar and Cleopatra, Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott along with former Ravens Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas and former Dunbar and NBA player Muggsy Bogues cut the ribbon for the 15,000-square-foot sports betting room in the South Baltimore casino.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO