Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has dealt with a pair of nagging injuries over the past weeks, but it did not stop him from featuring in practice on Thursday. Gordon was sidelined from the Broncos’ scheduled practice session on Wednesday due to both his hip and thumb injuries. He has been dealing with the hip injury ever since Denver’s home win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which then forced him to miss the team’s AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in the following week.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO