OKLAHOMA CITY – Rodney L. Cook, John T. Stone and Randall J. Yates have joined Crowe & Dunlevy in the firm’s Oklahoma City and Tulsa offices. Experienced in all areas of tort litigation, Cook focuses his practice on product liability, warranty, insurance and fraternity law. He represents product manufacturers and insurers in personal injury, warranty and property damage cases. He also is active in the defense of national and local fraternity organizations in personal injury and university matters. Cook is a director in the Oklahoma City office.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO