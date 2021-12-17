ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold weathers hawkish Fed

By Adam Hamilton - Zeal Intelligence
Cover picture for the articleGold looked on the ropes heading into this week’s major Fed decision. With the Federal Open Market Committee expected to double the pace of its quantitative-easing tapering and pencil in more rate hikes sooner, gold-futures speculators were on a hair-trigger. The FOMC indeed proved every bit as hawkish as feared, yet...

FOXBusiness

Larry Summers warns of looming recession over surging inflation

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Thursday warned the U.S. economy could slide into a recession as the Federal Reserve takes what he described as long-delayed action to cool the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Summers, during an interview on a Bloomberg Economics podcast, said the U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold

Gold Struggles In the Run Up Into the First Fed Rate Hike. In a year where inflation has hit over three-decade highs, gold has struggled throughout much of the year, with the yellow metal down over 4% YTD. This comes amid sticky and not so transitory inflation pressures forcing the Federal Reserve to remove emergency stimulus much quicker than markets had expected. Therefore, dampening the appeal for gold, particularly with real yields finding a bottom.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eye PCE Data but the XAU/XAG Ratio Shows Silver Primed to Outperform

Gold, Silver, XAU/USD, XAG/USD, Gold-Silver Ratio, Breakeven Rates, PCE - Talking Points. Gold prices gain on flatter yield curve and rising breakeven rates. Silver prices look set to outperform looking at the XAU/XAG ratio. PCE data due out tonight may influence Treasuries, breakeven rates. Gold and Silver charts look poised...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Hawkish Fed Speeds Up Taper But Powell Could Pivot Again

Wednesday, Dec. 15, saw the conclusion of the most highly anticipated Fed meeting of the year as investors try to get a feel for the type of economic climate they'll be trading in the New Year. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stepped up the hawkish sentiment in an attempt to...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Owning gold, mining equities are still compelling despite a hawkish Fed - VanEck

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Fed Is Hawkish Now? I’ll Believe It When I See It. – Ryan McMaken

If you did any Fed watching this week, you probably heard all about how Jay Powell has turned (or perhaps returned) to hawkishness, and how the Federal Open Market Committee is all about fighting price inflation now. A particularly cartoonish version of this claim was written by Rex Nutting at...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold price holds steady as investors assess omicron risk

Gold prices held steady on Monday, hovering close to a three-week peak, as the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant continues to smother investors’ appetite for riskier assets, lifting bullion’s safe-haven appeal. Spot gold stayed relatively level compared to the previous session, down 0.1% at $1,795.72 per ounce...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

EM – Ready For More Hawkish Fed?

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy. All eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) today, and with rate hikes widely expected at some point in 2022 (around June, according to Fed Funds Futures), the question is what it means for risky assets, including emerging markets (EM). Past experience shows that EM bonds did quite well during the past two Fed hiking cycles – so, can we sit down and relax? There are three counter-arguments suggesting that investors might need to adopt a more selective approach this time around. First, U.S. rates are currently much lower than at the onset of the previous hiking cycles, which means that we are potentially facing larger dents in EM total returns due to higher “risk-free” rates.
MARKETS
investing.com

Analysis-Fed's hawkish pivot includes historically bullish view of U.S. job market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It took an unemployment rate nosediving below 4%, years into the last U.S. economic recovery, to raise the country's labor force participation rate, and Federal Reserve officials are banking on a similar response in new projections that couple a renewed fight against inflation with a historic run of low joblessness.
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

The charts that matter: Fed becomes more hawkish

On the cover of this week’s magazine, what new listing rules in London mean for your money. UK regulators hope that weaker listing rules will attract more tech listings and rejuvenate a declining stockmarket. Perhaps they should pay more attention to other growth sectors, reports Simon Wilson. If you’re...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Tech Tanks As Fed Reiterates Hawkish Stance

Stocks gave up ground this week in volatile trading action. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday reinforced the hawkish stance set at its previous meeting, but stocks unexpectedly rallied after the announcement. These gains were quickly given back the following day and into a choppy Friday session. At the time of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Fed Accelerates Tapering, But Gold Shows Resilience

The Fed begins to get up steam and has finally turned its hawkish mode on. Was it something the gold bulls wanted to hear?. The Fed’s full capitulation and unconditional surrender of the doves! Yesterday (Dec. 15), the FOMC issued the newest statement on monetary policy in which it erased any description of inflation as “transitory.” It took it only half a year to figure it out, but better late than never. Additionally, the Fed practically rejected its new monetary framework called “Flexible Average Inflation Targeting,” which allowed inflation to run hot for some time. In November, we could read:
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Down, BOE and ECB Follow Fed’s Hawkish Lead While BOJ Stays Put

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, remaining under pressure as investors digest a surprise interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BOE), and the European Central Bank (ECB) adopted a more hawkish stance. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a...
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Mixed as Traders Digest Fed’s Hawkish Stance

U.S. markets were mixed through Thursday as major central banks worldwide moved toward tightening their monetary policies in the face of rising prices. On Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), was flat. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%.
STOCKS
Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
BUSINESS

