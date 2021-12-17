Gold weathers hawkish Fed

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy. All eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) today, and with rate hikes widely expected at some point in 2022 (around June, according to Fed Funds Futures), the question is what it means for risky assets, including emerging markets (EM). Past experience shows that EM bonds did quite well during the past two Fed hiking cycles – so, can we sit down and relax? There are three counter-arguments suggesting that investors might need to adopt a more selective approach this time around. First, U.S. rates are currently much lower than at the onset of the previous hiking cycles, which means that we are potentially facing larger dents in EM total returns due to higher “risk-free” rates.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO