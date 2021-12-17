ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Warren: David Avanesyan Ready, Willing To Fight Conor Benn

By BoxingScene Staff
Cover picture for the articleFrank Warren, the promoter for EBU welterweight champion David Avanesyan, says his boxer is ready and willing to fight undefeated contender Conor Benn. Benn's level of competition has been climbing in 2021 - with wins against Samuel Vargas, Adrian Granados, and last weekend's destructive knockout of former world champion Chris...

