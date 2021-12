The WOBM Christmas Classic resumes on Sunday (December 26) and there are still 36 games left in the 37th annual edition of the shore’s biggest holiday basketball tournament. As I write this the new variant has COVID dominating conversations and people scrambling when it comes to how they can gather safely during the holidays. Rapid tests are in great demand and trying to get an appointment for a PCR test is like finding a needle in a haystack.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO