Mince Pies Have Been Around Longer Than You Might Think

If you're looking for a night out that includes heaping portions of pasta and all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks that will most certainly leave your tummy feeling full, there's one eatery calling your name: Olive Garden. The Italian restaurant chain has been catering to hungry diners since 1982, offering menu favorites like lasagna, chicken parmigiana, and the cult-classic chicken alfredo (via Delish). Over the years, those in the know about Olive Garden promotions have no doubt flocked to locations for deals, including Buy One Take One, Lasagna Mia (via Food & Wine), and, perhaps the eatery's most famous sliver of marketing genius: the Never Ending Pasta Bowl, which offers unlimited portions and combinations of pasta and sauce – and unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. Customers could have all that for a mere $10.99 as of the last promotional period in 2019 (per Business Insider)
