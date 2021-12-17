Sabrina Wisbiski | The 'EcoTok' Member On Her Sustainability Journey

Known on TikTok as the Earth Stewardess, Doria Brown is an environmental scientist using her work both on and offline to create the change she wants to see. Whether it be on her personal account or as a member of EcoTok, a group of TikTok influencers using their platform to promote sustainability, Brown is devoted to sharing her knowledge with others in the hopes to create a more sustainable future. With an extensive background working as a sustainability specialist, and now as the active Energy Manager for the city of Nashua, New Hampshire, Brown has dedicated her life to discussing issues of environmentalism and social activism, promoting suggestions for how we can improve, for the sake of both our environment and humanity.
