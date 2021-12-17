ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Sabrina Wisbiski | The 'EcoTok' Member On Her Sustainability Journey

By Gracie Williams
flaunt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Nothing can truly be thrown away. While it might be out of sight for most of us, the idea of waste is still in the mind of Sabrina Wisbiski a.ka. @sabrina.sustainable.life on TikTok. Using the viral video app, Sabrina hopes to spread awareness of the little things we can all do...

flaunt.com

Comments / 0

Related
flaunt.com

Brennan Kai Coker | Sustainable TikTok Creator Talks Environmentalism and Living Low Impact

﻿With over 50,000 followers on TikTok and over a million views on a video of her chia pudding ice cubes alone, Brennan Coker has watched over the past year as social media has become a fulltime job. The Florida-based sustainability content creator had always been interested in environmentalism and combating climate change from a young age, but only recently did Coker begin making eco-educational content online.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
flaunt.com

Doria Brown | The Earth Stewardess Discusses Aesthetics of Sustainability and Social Justice

Known on TikTok as the Earth Stewardess, Doria Brown is an environmental scientist using her work both on and offline to create the change she wants to see. Whether it be on her personal account or as a member of EcoTok, a group of TikTok influencers using their platform to promote sustainability, Brown is devoted to sharing her knowledge with others in the hopes to create a more sustainable future. With an extensive background working as a sustainability specialist, and now as the active Energy Manager for the city of Nashua, New Hampshire, Brown has dedicated her life to discussing issues of environmentalism and social activism, promoting suggestions for how we can improve, for the sake of both our environment and humanity.
NASHUA, NH
flaunt.com

Geronimo Louie | The TikTok Creator Embracing and Educating on Indigenous Culture

Sometimes embracing tradition involves reinventing a few of those traditions. Indigenous fashion designer and LGBTQ+ advocate Geronimo Louie is no stranger to embracing his cultural traditions and identity. Geronimo—who is known as @geronimo.warrior on TikTok—has made a name for himself online using his design talents to both celebrate his culture and educate his followers on important issues in the Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
flaunt.com

Isaias Hernandez | Veganism, Queerness in Environmentalism, and Community Building

In November 2019 Isaias Hernandez planted his roots and started the instagram account @queerbrownvegan. The account aims to educate folks about environmental justice, veganism, and a zero-waste lifestyle. Since then, the twenty-five year old content creator has gained nearly 100,000 followers and continues to grow. You can also find him on TikTok where he answers questions like “What is Climate Doomism?” and shares traditional Mexican recipes with a vegan twist. Isaias educates his followers on the basics and points them to additional sources on a topic, encouraging further critical discourse and collective engagement. His page acts as an online classroom creating a community of like minded people who are able to share experiences while learning new things.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Food Waste#Tiktok
zip06.com

Soft-as-a-Whisper Sabrina

This young girl is soft in every sense of the word. Her fur is wonderful to touch, her personality is sweet and docile, and as she winds herself around visitors’ legs, she is gentle and loving. Sabrina is a dilute calico, meaning that she would be brown, black, white...
WESTBROOK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Veteran Actress Paula Newsome Dishes On Her Journey To Helming The 'CSI: Vegas' Reboot And Landing 'Spider-Man'

“It was one of those things that chose me. I didn't choose it,” says the actress whose first grade teacher told her parents to enroll her in drama classes. “I wasn’t really a Marvel person growing up. It just wasn’t my jam,” Paula Newsome confesses to ESSENCE. That, of course, has changed now that she’s starring in the highly anticipated big screen Christmas gift, Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with Zendaya and Jamie Foxx.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Drew Barrymore on her "quiet, confident journey" to sobriety

Drew Barrymore said she has not had a drink for over two years after coming to the realization that drinking no longer served her or her life. "When you are stuck in a pattern or if you are going through things and you not only admit them out loud, but you force yourself to say, 'I'm willing to make big changes,' I think we all think we're very weak when we don't make those changes," Barrymore told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy