Washington-Eagles Week 15 game shifted to Tuesday

By Victor Barbosa
 6 days ago
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and Football Team were originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, but Washington has been dealing with a huge cluster of players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The Football Team's total number of players in the protocol was up to 21 on Thursday, and they added starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the group on Friday.

Washington and Philadelphia will now be a part of a Tuesday night doubleheader, with kickoff for the Rams-Seahawks game also slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Football Team is 6-7 and would have the final playoff berth in the NFC if the season were to end today. The Eagles are also 6-7, as are the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

