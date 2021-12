The parents of Worcester-raised actress Alicia Witt were found dead in their home Monday night after their daughter didn’t hear from them for days, reports said. Witt had asked a cousin who lived nearby to check on her parents, she wrote in statement, according to the Associated Press. But when Worcester police arrived at the couple’s address, they found Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, both dead.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO