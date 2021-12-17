ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

By Joelle Goldstein
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter...

Comments / 131

Serina Thompson
6d ago

What a Tragic and Freak accident. If the weather forecast didn't call for strong winds who would of imagine this happening. So I dare anyone to put the blame on parents or the school. It was just misfortunat. My Prayes goes to The Families and all who had to endure this terrific event.

Reply(5)
43
Vicki Dirschl
5d ago

So. sad . We have no promises of tomorrow. My heart breaks for the parents. Let's forget blame & give love to the families right now. 💔 😢

Reply(1)
29
Billie Couvillion
6d ago

My guess, since not specifically stated, is there were severe head injuries, mostly from the children slamming into each other. What's next, helmets in bouncy houses?

Reply(6)
10
