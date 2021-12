KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Our basis continues to be strong, so we are selling and hauling a lot of corn out of our bins this week. We are also concentrating on our insecticide, pesticide, and fungicide plans for 2022. Our goal is to get as much product in-house as soon as possible to avoid any supply chain issues.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO