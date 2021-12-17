ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice leaves behind a lasting legacy in Winnipeg

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - Paul Maurice has stepped to the podium inside Matt Frost Media Centre countless times since January 12, 2014. When he did it on Friday though, it was much different. This time, he was announcing his resignation from a post he'd held for almost eight years. "This is...

Jets hold one final practice before holiday break

WINNIPEG - The National Hockey League's pause of the 2021-22 campaign - until December 26 at 2 pm CT - meant a change in the Winnipeg Jets practice plans this week. With games against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars postponed, the Jets had planned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday before dispersing for the holidays.
