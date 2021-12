Having the right headset can make for incredibly immersive gaming. Surrounding your ears with in-game sound helps you hear every detail from the direction of enemy footsteps to the ambient noises of a virtual city. Plus, in online multiplayer games, a decent microphone can suppress background noises for clear communication in the most crucial moments. But with most performance gaming headsets coming in at around $200, it can be tempting to instead put that significant chunk of money toward a 4K display, new games, or more storage. If you’re in search of the best possible experience, a good pair of headphones are worth the cost. And with proper sound unveiling new layers of detail in your games, music, and movies, characters and environments spring to life around you.

