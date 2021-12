Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports presented by Sunoco and fueled by Insinger Performance returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA on January 21 and 22nd. The 37th annual edition of the popular show dedicated to all forms of motorsports will be filled with what is new, what is old and what is happening in the business of motorsports. Many popular figures in the sport can often be found visiting the show, greeting fans and signing autographs.

