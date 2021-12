Joe Manchin isn’t averse to taking a shotgun to policy he dislikes. In 2018, the senator starred in a political ad in which he explains how a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act – something his opponent, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey, was at the time trying to do – would strip health care from numerous West Virginians. Manchin then takes out a shotgun and unloads on the Morrissey lawsuit. The ad, titled “Dead Wrong,” simultaneously displays Manchin’s support for a popular program while signaling a pro-gun stance. It is also instructive for understanding the political challenge that Manchin faces over the...

INCOME TAX ・ 16 HOURS AGO