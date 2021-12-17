ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana official delivers fake snake to colleague, dubs him a 'sissy' for his reaction

By Bob Kasarda , 219-548-4345
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County, Indiana, Commission President Richard Mrozinski said he was just carrying out a joke on behalf of another unnamed person when he went into the county administration building overnight this month and left an envelope with a fake snake inside for County Auditor Timothy...

