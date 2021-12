Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Not all homes come with a dishwasher or a space to install your own, but thankfully, you still have options. Of course, you can hand wash all your dishes, but sometimes, life gets busy and it's hard to find the time. TikTok users have discovered yet another useful kitchen gadget that is the perfect solution for those without a dishwasher. The viral video has more than 2 million likes and counting and is likely the reason the mini dishwasher is nearly sold out on Amazon.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO