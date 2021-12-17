Parent arrested for wearing ballistic vest, carrying gun at Hendersonville school

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed parent wearing a ballistic vest was arrested at a Hendersonville school Friday morning.

Hendersonville police say officers were called to Lakeside Park Elementary at around 10:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman wearing a ballistic vest outside the school. Officers arrived on scene and did not find anyone outside the school, so they spoke to a school administrator who identified the woman as Kerrie Foster, a parent of a student at the school.

The administrator directed officers to the classroom where Foster was found. She was removed from the classroom and observed saw her wearing a ballistic vest under her clothing. The officers then asked Foster if she was also armed.

Foster admitted being armed and officers then took her into custody. They then found a .380 handgun she had been carrying.

Foster has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property and commission of certain offenses while wearing a body vest. She was taken to the Sumner County Jail and her court date is set for January 26, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hendersonville police at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113 . Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

